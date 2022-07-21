Sunny and hot today, chance of storms tomorrow morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today continues to look very similar to yesterday but without the higher wind gusts. Planon highs generally into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon. Scattered storms are still possible tomorrow, mainly in the morning, as humidity rises and a front arrives. A strong cold front may generate some severe storms later Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. This front will drop temperatures to the lower 80s on Sunday along with some lingering showers.

