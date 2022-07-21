Advertisement

Sunny and hot today, chance of storms tomorrow morning

Plan on another typical July afternoon with highs around 90.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today continues to look very similar to yesterday but without the higher wind gusts. Planon highs generally into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon. Scattered storms are still possible tomorrow, mainly in the morning, as humidity rises and a front arrives. A strong cold front may generate some severe storms later Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. This front will drop temperatures to the lower 80s on Sunday along with some lingering showers.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Family members are remembering 71-year-old Freddy Garcia as being filled with laughter. The...
Man, 71, mauled to death by stray pit bulls, sheriff says
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Latest News

Very warm, again, on Thursday.
Brief break from heat ends, dry streak ends eventually
Very warm, again, on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Warm and breezy today, heat returns again later this week
Wednesday's forecast is looking hot and humid
Wednesday’s forecast is looking hot and humid