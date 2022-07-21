US Postal Service to boost purchases of electric vehicles

(AP) - The U.S. Postal Service plans to further increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it’s buying to replace its aging fleet of delivery trucks.

The Postal Service now wants 50 percent of its initial purchase of 50,000 next-generation vehicles to be electric, up from the previous plan for 20 percent being electric.

It also plans to buy more than 34,000 commercially available vehicles over two years.

The change comes after the Biden administration and environmental groups said the agency’s initial plan had too few electric vehicles and fell short of the administration’s climate change goals.

