Advertisement

Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans

Amazon has released its first fleet of Rivian all-electric delivery vans built in Illinois. (Source: WLS)
By Mark Rivera
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Amazon has released its first fleet of Rivian all-electric delivery vans built in Illinois.

Hundreds of the electric delivery vans are now hitting the road – all part of Amazon’s climate pledge to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon is relying on Rivian vehicles to help meet that goal, investing more than $1 billion in the company to make a custom fleet of electric vans.

Drivers will start and end their days at Amazon fulfillment centers, charging the vehicle overnight for the next day’s shift – no gas stops needed.

The electric vans are starting out in more than a dozen cities across the U.S., including Nashville, St. Louis, Dallas and Seattle. While the initial rollout consists of a few hundred vehicles, Jeff Bezos said he wants to see 100,000 of them on the road by the end of the decade.

The new vehicles include touchscreens for drivers with all the package information and navigation they need. There are also more upgrades, like heated and cooled seats and steering wheels, exterior cameras, automatic emergency breaking and collision-warning technology.

Amazon expects to have thousands of Rivian vans in more than 100 U.S. cities by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases

Latest News

The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Democrat Franken challenges Sen. Grassley to four debates
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Tina Peters, as a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of Allegiance...
Election-denying Colorado clerk turned herself in to police
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota,...
Man loses large part of arm after alligator bite in Florida lake, officials say