Democrat Franken challenges Sen. Grassley to four debates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Democrat challenging Senator Chuck Grassley for his Senate seat is now challenging him to a series of debates.

Michael Franken said he wants to hold four debates with Grassley before the general election in November, with one debate being held in each congressional district.

“We are living in serious times warranting serious discussions about the future of our state and our democracy,” Franken said in news release. “Iowans deserve to know who will provide the leadership to confront the challenges before us and solve these issues for the betterment of all.”

In 2016, Grassley agreed to two debates with his then democratic challenger, Patty Judge. They eventually had one debate.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.