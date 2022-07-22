Advertisement

Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula

Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of...
Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of baby formula and other items from multiple eastern Iowa stores.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of baby formula and other items from multiple eastern Iowa stores.

A criminal complaint shows, on Monday, the four went into the Hy-Vee on Waterfront Drive in Iowa City. It says they put at least 113 containers of baby formula into the skirts two women were wearing and walked out without paying.

Officials said it happened at two other Hy-Vees in Iowa City, and one in Coralville.

Management warned other stores about the four people, and they called police when they entered a second Coralville Hy-Vee.

Marian Chiciu, 30, and Madalina Iancu, 32, both of Tukwila, Washington, and Nicolae Radu, 31, and Diana Stana, 32, both without a listed home address, all face theft charges.

Documents show police found 20 bags worth of items in a van, including medicines, razor blades, and other high dollar items.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases

Latest News

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Public asked to stay away from the Maquoketa Caves area due to an emergency situation
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Casinos in Iowa report record revenue in FY2022
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill...
Rail Explorers Experience opens in Boone, Iowa Thursday