Mainly dry today, some storms possible tonight

An isolated shower is possible this morning, otherwise, the best chance arrives late tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are watching some scattered showers and storms rolling into our area this morning. No severe weather is expected and most of this should be out of here by sunrise. Plan on highs into the lower 90s. Late tonight, this same front may generate some more scattered storms, some with heavy rain and small hail. Tomorrow, plan on high heat and humidity with a chance of storms in the overnight hours. By Sunday, all of this moves southeast, leaving us in the lower 80s for highs.

