Advertisement

Man jailed after sister awakens from two-year coma dies in police custody

Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe...
Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury. She said her brother was the one who attacked her.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man who was arrested last week in connection with an attack that left his sister in a two-year coma has died, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Palmer of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday, a day after he was taken to a Charleston hospital, said the state’s Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, in a news release.

Palmer, 55, was uncooperative while in custody and during booking procedures at the South Central Regional Jail, where he was taken July 15, the Associated Press said.

He was arrested July 15 and was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding following an incident in June of 2020 near Cottageville.

His sister, Wanda Palmer, was discovered by lawn care workers at her home suffering from severe head injuries.

“They came that morning to mow her grass and found her in a pool of blood,” said Eileen Palmer, Wanda Palmer’s mother.

Daniel Palmer had been suspected in the attack, but authorities didn’t have enough evidence to arrest him until Wanda Palmer woke up from the coma this month and identified him as her attacker.

The cause of death for Daniel Palmer wasn’t disclosed, and state law only allows the agency to release autopsy information to relatives and law enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases

Latest News

The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Democrat Franken challenges Sen. Grassley to four debates
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Tina Peters, as a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of Allegiance...
Election-denying Colorado clerk turned herself in to police
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota,...
Man loses large part of arm after alligator bite in Florida lake, officials say