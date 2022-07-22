Advertisement

More hot temperatures, with storm chances around

The heat stays around, but shower and storm chances increase ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A couple of more hot days are in store for us, with a cold front to bring some relief in temperatures as well as storm chances.

Some morning showers or storms are possible across the area on Friday morning near or after daybreak, likely moving away and diminishing by mid to late morning. After that, sunshine and southerly winds combine to push temperatures back into the 90s.

Friday night carries a slight chance for storms, but they’ll likely give way to a pretty hot day on Saturday. Highs then may approach 100 degrees for some, and heat index readings above 100 seem likely for several hours.

Then, the aforementioned front arrives later Saturday night. It brings a risk for some storms, which repeats early the following week as the front gets stuck near the area. Highs after it passes, though, will fall in the 80s.

