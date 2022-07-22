Advertisement

South Korea to lift ban on North Korea TV, newspapers despite tensions

FILE - A man walks past TV monitors displaying a news program at an electronic shop in Seoul,...
FILE - A man walks past TV monitors displaying a news program at an electronic shop in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 14, 2014, showing a North Korean newspaper with a photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiling, reportedly during his first public appearance in five weeks in Pyongyang, North Korea. The writing reads, "Honorable Kim Jong Un." South Korea plans to lift its decades-long ban on public access to North Korean television, newspapers and other media as part of its efforts to promote mutual understanding between the rivals, officials said Friday, July 22, 2022, despite animosities over the North's recent missile tests. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)(Ahn Young-joon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to lift its decadeslong ban on public access to North Korean television, newspapers and other media as part of its efforts to promote mutual understanding between the rivals.

In a policy report to President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it will gradually open the door for North Korean broadcasts and other media, and it will encourage North Korea to take similar steps.

Experts say North Korea is unlikely to reciprocate because the flow of South Korean cultural and media content could pose a threat to its authoritarian leadership.

