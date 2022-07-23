Advertisement

Cold front brings end to high heat, humidity

A cold front approaches, giving us a break from high heat and humidity.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a change in our weather over the next 24 hours as a cold front sweeps through the area.

High heat index readings, of 100 degrees or more, are still possible through 8:00 p.m. this evening. This still requires precautions to be taken if spending an extended time outdoors, such as drinking water and avoiding strenuous activities. Also, do not leave kids, pets, or even adults in a vehicle during this time.

The cold front brings a shot for a few storms overnight, though more notably brings a wind shift for Sunday. This brings in cooler and, gradually, less humid air as we wrap up the weekend and kick off the work week. In fact, highs on Monday could be limited to the mid 70s at best under cloudy skies that could contain some showers.

A few more showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as a boundary hangs around. But the overall picture is for near or below normal temperatures to continue.

