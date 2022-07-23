Advertisement

Dangerous heat on Saturday, some storms here or there

A chance for showers and storms at times, with hot temperatures yet again on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We stay on the warm side of things through the early part of the weekend as a storm system approaches.

A few storms are possible tonight, especially in our southeast Iowa counties. That activity diminishes early on Saturday, leaving behind a very sunny, hot, and humid atmosphere. Highs likely reach the upper 90s, with some locations touching 100 degrees. Heat index readings will be above 100 for multiple hours during the day; make sure to take heat-related precautions.

A cold front approaches late Saturday night, which could bring some storms to the area. It also brings notably cooler temperatures by the start of the week, with upper 70s and low 80s possible. Some more storms are possible at times, as the front gets stuck near our area.

