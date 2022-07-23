Advertisement

A hot and humid Saturday afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Get ready for a hot and stormy Saturday. We’re waking up to sunshine and clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. It will be hot today, with heat indexes reaching the 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for our entire area. If you have to spend time outside, make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks.

After Saturday, Sunday looks dry and cooler, with temperatures in the 80s. The 70s and 80s are expected for the work week, with storm chances returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

