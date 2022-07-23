Advertisement

Larson reflects on 2nd chance offered by Philly race school

Larson reflects on 2nd chance offered by Philly race school
Larson reflects on 2nd chance offered by Philly race school(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Larson was the start of a Grand Prix in Philadelphia run by the Urban Youth Racing School. Larson might seem an unlikely ambassador in the wake of his 2020 suspension for using a slur during an iRacing event that cost him his ride driving for Chip Ganassi.

Larson has grown tight with the program and throw himself into helping out. The entire Hendrick Motorsports fleet of Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman were among a handful of NASCAR drivers that raced Friday at the UYRS Grand Prix. Larson is looking for his second win this season when NASCAR heads this weekend to Pocono Raceway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life
Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of...
Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula, other items

Latest News

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size
Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral...
Disney parks change ‘fairy godmother’ title to gender-neutral ‘apprentice,’ report says
FILE - The governor of the Kirovohradska region said at least one serviceman and two guards...
Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port despite grain deal