Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at the nation's fourth largest jackpot. The prize has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot.

The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

The highlighted pre-tax $790 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Tuesday’s drawing would be $464.4 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: the white balls 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life
Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of...
Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula, other items

Latest News

FILE - Nikki Tran of Washington, holds up a sign with pictures of Supreme Court Justices...
Supreme Court leak probe: So many questions, so few answers
Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb
FILE - The governor of the Kirovohradska region said at least one serviceman and two guards...
Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
A hot and humid Saturday afternoon
A hot and humid Saturday afternoon