Cloudier, cooler, with some rain chances

Cloudier, cooler, with some rain chances.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a cold front passed through, we’re in store for some cooler temperatures for a bit.

Dew points are down, too, so expect a drier feel to the air through much of Monday. Lows tonight drop into the upper 50s to low 60s, with highs on Monday back in the 70s.

Moisture returns by Monday night, especially in northeast Missouri. There, a good chance for rain and storms develops, with activity diminishing toward Tuesday morning. Another round of rainfall is possible Tuesday night, once again mostly in northeast Missouri.

Drier weather sticks around for the remainder of the 7-day forecast, with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.

