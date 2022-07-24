Advertisement

Isolated morning showers followed by a partly cloudy sky

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. It’s a warm morning with temperatures in the 80s. Isolated showers are possible this morning along a cold front moving through the area. After the cold front passes east, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 80s.

A cooler pattern is expected during the work week, with highs staying in the 70s and low to mid-80s.

Our next chance for showers and storms is expected Monday and Tuesday as another cold front travels through the midwest.

