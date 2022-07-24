Man opens fire on Philippine campus, killing 3 people

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say a gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony. The suspect was armed with two pistols and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City. Police say he was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates.

Police suspect the man had a feud with the former mayor. Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr promised to bring those behind the killings to justice. He is scheduled to address on Monday a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives in Quezon City where security has been stepped up.

