Advertisement

Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants

Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants
Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Ships in the Mediterranean Sea have rescued over 1,100 people struggling to reach Europe in rickety smugglers’ boats and found five bodies. The Italian Coast Guard said Sunday that Italian vessels recovered the bodies Saturday as they rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast. Some survivors had to be plucked from the sea 120 miles off the coast of Calabria.

All have been brought to ports in Calabria and Sicily. The German charity Sea-Watch said it rescued 428 migrants trying to cross the sea to Europe and needed a port to bring them to. Migrant arrivals in Italy this are up by nearly one-quarter from 2021, with over 34,000 recorded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
A few storms possible tonight.
Cold front brings end to high heat, humidity
Authorities ask the public to lower traffic along RAGBRAI route
Authorities asking public to lower traffic on the RAGBRAI route
It'll be a hot one on Saturday.
Dangerous heat on Saturday, some storms here or there
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

Independent truckers continued their protest at the Port of Oakland Thursday over California's...
Independent truckers block Oakland port in days-long protest of labor law
Children play at a water park, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Northeast US swelters under ‘extremely oppressive’ heat
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies