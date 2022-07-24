Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants

MILAN (AP) — Ships in the Mediterranean Sea have rescued over 1,100 people struggling to reach Europe in rickety smugglers’ boats and found five bodies. The Italian Coast Guard said Sunday that Italian vessels recovered the bodies Saturday as they rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast. Some survivors had to be plucked from the sea 120 miles off the coast of Calabria.

All have been brought to ports in Calabria and Sicily. The German charity Sea-Watch said it rescued 428 migrants trying to cross the sea to Europe and needed a port to bring them to. Migrant arrivals in Italy this are up by nearly one-quarter from 2021, with over 34,000 recorded.

