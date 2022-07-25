Advertisement

Beautiful July Weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 32 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures this week look fantastic as we round out the month of July. Highs stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew points will be in the 50s and 60s giving us a delightful feel to the air mass across the state. A rainfall chance is with us as a front moves through. Later Tuesday and Wednesday we see a slight chance for a shower or storm. This is July weather we could enjoy year after year! Have a great night!

