Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon

A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon and it was caught on camera. (Credit: WCBS, @IAMBISHOPWHITEHEAD via CNN Newsource)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a sermon on Sunday, and it was all caught on video.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead saw the door in the back of the room he was speaking in get kicked open.

“I see three to four men come in,” he said. “As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby’s face. Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band, my bishop’s chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck, so that means they knew. They watched and they knew that I have other jewelry.”

The church’s livestream shows the gun being held on the pastor.

Whitehead said what you do not see on camera are around 100 people who were in the room. Men, women and children dropped to the floor in silence.

“My church is traumatized. The women and children are still crying. Babies are still crying,” Whitehead said.

Police said the men took off in a white Mercedes.

“These men, they need to turn themselves in. I forgive you and I’m praying for you, and I hope that God delivers you from the mindset from who you are at this time,” Whitehead said.

He believes the family was targeted because of the publicity he received when he helped turn in a suspect wanted in the fatal subway shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez in May.

“I turned him in, but the media called me the ‘Bling Bling Bishop.’ The had my Rolls Royce car all over everywhere,” he said.

The New York Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

