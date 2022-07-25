Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A western Iowa woman pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for stealing money from a memorial account for her Manchester husband’s son.

A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from the account from March to the end of April that totaled about $21,379.62.

Coret’s sentencing is set for Sept. 20.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.