Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son

A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from the account from March to the end of April that totaled about $21,379.62.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A western Iowa woman pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for stealing money from a memorial account for her Manchester husband’s son.

A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from the account from March to the end of April that totaled about $21,379.62.

Coret’s sentencing is set for Sept. 20.

