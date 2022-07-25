Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion woman has died after a rollover crash in La Porte City on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said Barbara Wallig, 70, was driving south in the 10,200 block of Main Road just after 4 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle on the gravel road. Officials said the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled several times.

Wallig died from injuries sustained in the crash. She was the only person in the vehicle and there were no other vehicles involved.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.