Some rain possible later today, heaviest stays south

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers and storms are showing up on radar to our southwest, however, the heaviest will likely wind up missing us just to the south. Plan on highs into the 70s. Two more fronts are set to move across southeastern Iowa in the coming days, neither of which are expected to produce much action. A ridge of cool high pressure will build into the area later this week into the weekend providing a wonderful finish to the month of July!

