4-time Olympian survives plane crash with family and their puppy: ‘It is a miracle’

A four-time Olympian survived a plane crash in Michigan along with family members and their puppy. (Source: WXYZ)
By Kimberly Craig
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A four-time Olympian survived a plane crash with her family in Michigan over the weekend.

From the wreckage, it’s hard to believe anyone survived when the single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashed just after takeoff.

Olympian Chirine Njeim, her husband Ronny Kamal and their 17-year-old niece Siena Kamal were on the plane.

Siena Kamal’s mother said the 17-year-old is in good spirits, but her left hand is covered in burns, with her forearm also burned.

“It is a miracle that all three people survived,” Ray Township Fire Department Chief Mark Hoskin said.

Officials say the couple’s puppy, Charlie, initially couldn’t be found in the wreckage. However, the following day a newspaper delivery driver, Penny Faulk, spotted the dog, who was later reunited with the family.

“I thought I saw a deer walk in front of me. I slowed down and I looked, and it was a puppy. I opened my door and called the dog over,” Faulk said.

Currently, the only person hospitalized from the crash is Ronny Kamal. The 44-year-old from Chicago underwent surgery. Officials say his piloting skills may have been what saved their lives.

“He [Ronny Kamal] had some piloting skills because the plane could have easily nosedived, and it could have been a totally different story,” Hoskin said.

Njeim has represented Lebanon in the Olympic sports of long-distance running and Alpine skiing.

