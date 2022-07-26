Advertisement

Another nice July day, rain hard to find in Ottumwa

Plan on another nice late July afternoon. There remains a slight chance of rain tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some nice July weather continues this week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs around 80 this afternoon. We are watching two rain chances this week, neither of which look to add up to much. The first one arrives this evening and overnight with isolated storms possible. The second chance looks to arrive late Wednesday night. Behind these two chances, a great finish to July is still on track as a huge high pressure system takes over the upper Midwest. This will allow for multiple nights in the 50s and highs generally into the upper 70s to lower 80s. As we start August, heat will return to the area with a good chance of 90+ degrees once again. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider waves to the camera as they start day one of RAGBRAI XLIX
RAGBRAI riders kick off day one of ride across Iowa
generic crash
Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends
Two Iowa women are on a mission to give back on a road trip.
Iowa best friends use annual road trip to provide generous tips for restaurant servers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Beautiful July Weather
kyou wx
Some rain possible later today, heaviest stays south
Rather cool overnight.
Cloudier, cooler, with some rain chances
Rather cool overnight.
First Alert Forecast