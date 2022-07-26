Advertisement

Isolated Chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What a wonderful weather pattern in place. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s through the end of the week. Two fronts move through the state giving us our only rain chances. Tuesday night into Wednesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday. These chances remain small. High pressure heads our way to end the month. August on the other hand brings the high heat and humidity back into the upper Midwest. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider waves to the camera as they start day one of RAGBRAI XLIX
RAGBRAI riders kick off day one of ride across Iowa
generic crash
Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Two Iowa women are on a mission to give back on a road trip.
Iowa best friends use annual road trip to provide generous tips for restaurant servers

Latest News

kyou wx
Another nice July day, rain hard to find in Ottumwa
First Alert Forecast
Beautiful July Weather
kyou wx
Some rain possible later today, heaviest stays south
Rather cool overnight.
Cloudier, cooler, with some rain chances