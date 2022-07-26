Advertisement

Klondike discontinues the Choco Taco

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Say goodbye to the Choco Taco.

Klondike says it has discontinued the taco-shaped ice cream treat.

Choco Tacos have been around since the 1980s, but the company says they are not as popular as other products.

Fans are already taking to social media with comments like “Choco Taco has fallen,“ and “They always take the best things away from us.”

There is still hope.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted an offer to Klondike’s parent company to buy the rights to Choco Tacos.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider waves to the camera as they start day one of RAGBRAI XLIX
RAGBRAI riders kick off day one of ride across Iowa
generic crash
Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends
Two Iowa women are on a mission to give back on a road trip.
Iowa best friends use annual road trip to provide generous tips for restaurant servers

Latest News

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian artillery,...
Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
Doug Jensen, 41.
Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed
Detained WNBA player Brittney Griner is "as well as can be expected," U.S. Charge d'Affaires...
US official talks about Brittney Griner