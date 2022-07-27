Advertisement

Another nice July today, small rain chance tonight

Plan on another nice July day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - One front has already come and gone and another is on the way tonight. Plan on mostly sunny sky today with highs into the lower and middle 80s. Tonight, another chance of rain exists, though amounts continue to look light and scattered. Tomorrow through Sunday will be dominated by a large high pressure system which should provide a dry and mild finish to the month. Next week, plan on heat and humidity to return. Have a great day!

