A couple of very nice days before heat creeps back in

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A couple of fairly pleasant days are ahead, before a more sustained and substantial warming trend kicks in.

Both Thursday and Friday will feature, at worst, partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s for highs. This also includes low humidity, with overnight lows likely to fall into the 50s.

Saturday is when things begin to change a bit, as highs increase into the upper 80s with dew points starting a climb back into a range that’s more noticeable. 90s return to our 7-day forecast on Monday and stay, with only a slight chance for storms on that day to provide any relief.

