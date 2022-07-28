Advertisement

Cooler and less humid today

Plan on a cooler and less humid afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a nice Thursday with decreasing clouds and highs into the lower 80s. Humidity will also be quite low. A large, cool high pressure system will build in late tonight into tomorrow leading to lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Nice weather is still expected this weekend as well with mostly sunny sky both days along with highs into the 80s. We’ve been tracking a developing heat wave for much of the Midwest next week and that is still on track to affect our area as well. Plan on a prolonged period of highs well into the 90s with a few lower 100s also possible.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a teacher detained in Russia for medical marijuana said his case isn't getting as...
US teacher sentenced to 14 years for traveling to Russia with cannabis
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted on felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and...
Police: Man ‘either’ struck or dragged woman pregnant with his child, resulting in baby’s death

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies overnight.
A couple of very nice days before heat creeps back in
Partly cloudy skies overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Another nice July today, small rain chance tonight
First Alert Forecast
Isolated Chances