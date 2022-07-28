Advertisement

Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen nearly a week after shooting

(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Maquoketa Caves State Park is set to reopen Thursday, six days after three family members were killed there.

The park will be open to the public, but the campground will stay closed.

Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot and killed while camping in their family’s tent last Friday.

Tyler and Sarah’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, escaped and survived.

Investigators haven’t announced any connection between the gunman and the Schmidt Family.

The park said a temporary memorial site will be at the Park entrance.

All campers with reservations through the end of the month were refunded.

A Celebration of Life service for Tyler, Sarah and Lula will be August 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Overman Park in Cedar Falls, where the Schmidts lived.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a teacher detained in Russia for medical marijuana said his case isn't getting as...
US teacher sentenced to 14 years for traveling to Russia with cannabis
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

After biking 100 miles, RAGBRAI riders have their shortest distance to pedal this week, nearly...
RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City for shortest ride of the week
Sen. Grassley, lawmakers push to address nation-wide commercial pilot shortage
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Gov. Reynolds appoints new Iowa Supreme Court Justice