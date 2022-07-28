Nordic Fest begins in Decorah

Vikings
Vikings(Vesterheim)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – Nordic Fest is a weekend festival held annually in Decorah, Iowa.

The festival is focused on the traditional customs and culture of Scandinavian countries, especially Norway.

This year, Nordic Fest is July 28-30.

The event always occurs over the last weekend in July and draws estimated crowds of 50,000 to 75,000.

According to its website, the festival started in 1967 and there has been over 1.5 million visitors from all over the world who have attended.

The fesitval includes many things for the whole family including food, traditional crafts, a colorful parade, entertainment, sporting events, and a Saturday night fireworks display.

Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, is also inviting visitors to the museum campus to enjoy folk art and living heritage demonstrations, music, Viking reenactors, genealogy, special exhibitions, and more.

The Main Building and Museum Store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Museum admission will be free on Thursday, July 28, with regular admission prices on Friday and Saturday. Find admission prices and more information on Vesterheim here.

Ehm-Eden
Ehm-Eden(Vesterheim)
Wood Carving at Nordic Fest
Wood Carving at Nordic Fest(Vesterheim)

Events begin with Thursday night’s opening ceremonies at 6:45 p.m.

The full Nordic Fest Program can be found below:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a teacher detained in Russia for medical marijuana said his case isn't getting as...
US teacher sentenced to 14 years for traveling to Russia with cannabis
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

Charleigh Southerland raises money for her dad's cancer treatment
Illinois 7-year-old uses lemonade stand to fund dad’s cancer treatment
Workers and their supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.,...
UAW boosts strike pay for workers amid spate of walkouts
Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen nearly a week after shooting
After biking 100 miles, RAGBRAI riders have their shortest distance to pedal this week, nearly...
RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City for shortest ride of the week