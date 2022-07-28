RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City for shortest ride of the week

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After biking 100 miles on Wednesday, RAGBRAI riders will pedal 48 miles on Thursday, their shortest distance this week.

They’re starting the day in Mason City, going through towns like Rockford and Marble Rock, as they make their way to Charles City.

More than 18,000 riders made their way into Mason City to spend the night on Wednesday.

People there said they loved being a part of the annual event.

The final overnight city is West Union, before riders wrap up their trek Saturday in Lansing.

