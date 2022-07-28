UAW boosts strike pay for workers amid spate of walkouts

Workers and their supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.,...
Workers and their supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
(AP) - The United Auto Workers union is increasing the strike pay it offers workers who walk off the job for the second time this year, following a spate of strikes amid the ongoing worker shortages nationwide.

The 372,000-member UAW union approved increasing weekly strike pay to $500, up from $400, at this week’s convention in Detroit.

That comes after the union increased strike pay from $275 a week earlier this year.

The pay increases will be welcomed by workers who go on strike, including more than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike at plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, since early May.

That is just one of the latest in a string of strikes since the pandemic began.

