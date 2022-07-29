A great weekend ahead, heat wave hits next week

Plan on a wonderful Friday and a great final weekend of July.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today continues to look wonderful across the area with mostly sunny sky and highs into the lower 80s. Tonight, plan on another one down into the 50s and 60s. This weekend, mostly sunny sky is likely each day with highs into the 80s. Next week, we continue to track a heat wave that will impact our area for several days. At this time, Wednesday appears to be the hottest day with highs around 100. While there are low chances of thunderstorms around the midwest, most days are looking pretty dry in Iowa next week meaning that we’ll need to monitor for expansion of drought conditions in the coming weeks. Have a good weekend!

