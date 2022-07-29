Nice weather for now, before heat returns

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Enjoy the next few days before temperatures turn much hotter next week.

Lows tonight dip into the mid 50s under mostly clear skies, with a rebound into the mid 80s likely by Friday afternoon. Lots of sunshine will be present through the weekend, with highs edging slightly higher into the mid and upper 80s.

The more notable jump takes place by Monday, as temperatures surge into the 90s and then they don’t look back. Wednesday appears to be the peak of this hot stretch, with highs looking likely to approach or exceed 100 degrees. Heat index readings will become a concern starting Monday through the remainder of our forecast as the mugginess of the air increase substantially.

