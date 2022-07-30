Decent weekend ahead, heat inches closer

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Reasonable temperatures stick around this weekend, before things get much more unreasonable by next week.

Highs Saturday and Sunday stay in the mid to upper 80s, with manageable dew points. Lots of sunshine will be common during the day, with decent cooldowns at night.

Monday, though, shows the start of a much hotter and muggier air mass that sticks around for several days. Temperatures will largely be in the mid to upper 90s through the remainder of the 7-day forecast, with an exception on Wednesday when temperatures above 100 degrees appear possible. Heat index readings will be an issue during peak heating each day during the work week, so be ready to take heat-related precautions to stay safe.

