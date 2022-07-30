A great weekend ahead, watch for hot weather next week

Plan on a wonderful weekend! A heat wave will move in next week.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a wonderful weekend and a great finish to July! Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s along with comfortable humidity and a light south wind. Tomorrow, plan on more of the same, though temps will be about 3-4 degrees warmer. Next week, a heat wave is still on track to impact the upper Midwest. There may be a handful of storms to start it off on Monday and to break it down by the end of the week, but it looks mostly dry and hot at this point. Wednesday still appears to be the hottest day with highs approaching 100. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a teacher detained in Russia for medical marijuana said his case isn't getting as...
US teacher sentenced to 14 years for traveling to Russia with cannabis
Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Lake of Three Fires.
Iowa beach with brain eating amoeba reopens
Texas police report former educator Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, is facing a sex abuse charge for an...
Former teacher facing sex abuse charge involving 7-year-old student, police say

Latest News

Another cool night ahead.
Decent weekend ahead, heat inches closer
Another cool night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
A great weekend ahead, heat wave hits next week
Quiet, clear, and cool overnight.
Nice weather for now, before heat returns