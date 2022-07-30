A great weekend ahead, watch for hot weather next week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a wonderful weekend and a great finish to July! Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s along with comfortable humidity and a light south wind. Tomorrow, plan on more of the same, though temps will be about 3-4 degrees warmer. Next week, a heat wave is still on track to impact the upper Midwest. There may be a handful of storms to start it off on Monday and to break it down by the end of the week, but it looks mostly dry and hot at this point. Wednesday still appears to be the hottest day with highs approaching 100. Have a great weekend!

