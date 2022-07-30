Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes. (KFSN via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes.

In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest.

Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake.

Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans
The family of a teacher detained in Russia for medical marijuana said his case isn't getting as...
US teacher sentenced to 14 years for traveling to Russia with cannabis
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Lake of Three Fires.
Iowa beach with brain eating amoeba reopens
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Latest News

A Georgia family is sharing their story to help others after losing their baby to a rare disease.
16-month-old child dies from rare disease; family sharing story to help others
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot