July Draws to a Close Leading to August Heat

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Slowly we have once again been climbing the temperature ladder. Highs today will once again jump up about 3-5 degrees warmer than Saturday. This trend accelerates next week. A few storms are possible late Sunday into Monday. High heat then begins to push into the state, culminating with possible 100-degree heat on Wednesday. Isolated storms chance build for the end of the week with highs only falling into the lower 90s. Have a great Sunday and a safe weekend!

