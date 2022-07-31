A reasonable day Sunday, heat and humidity get unreasonable next week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures to end the weekend will still be pretty close to normal for late July, but our heat wave is still on track.

Highs reach the mid to upper 80s for Sunday, with dew points increasing through the day. Monday marks the start of higher heat, with 90s like for many and those types of temperatures staying around for several days.

Heat index readings are likely to top 100 degrees for several hours on multiple days this week. Be prepared for these types of conditions.

An isolated storm is possible late Sunday night, with a somewhat better chance on Wednesday.

