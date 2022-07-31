A reasonable day Sunday, heat and humidity get unreasonable next week

A little warmer on Sunday, with hotter weather yet to come.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures to end the weekend will still be pretty close to normal for late July, but our heat wave is still on track.

Highs reach the mid to upper 80s for Sunday, with dew points increasing through the day. Monday marks the start of higher heat, with 90s like for many and those types of temperatures staying around for several days.

Heat index readings are likely to top 100 degrees for several hours on multiple days this week. Be prepared for these types of conditions.

An isolated storm is possible late Sunday night, with a somewhat better chance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans
The family of a teacher detained in Russia for medical marijuana said his case isn't getting as...
US teacher sentenced to 14 years for traveling to Russia with cannabis
A Mega Millions ticket.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Lake of Three Fires.
Iowa beach with brain eating amoeba reopens

Latest News

A quiet and comfortable night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
A great weekend ahead, watch for hot weather next week
Another cool night ahead.
Decent weekend ahead, heat inches closer
Another cool night ahead.
First Alert Forecast