State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE for allegedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.

The vehicle’s driver was shot and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of injuries. Their condition was not made public by officials, and their name was being withheld at this time.

The officers involved in the incident were not hurt. Their names are also being withheld at this time.

The Iowa DCI will assist in the investigation of the incident.

