Turning hotter this week, occasional storm chances

Hot weather still on the way.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still heading toward a hotter and more humid week, though it also could be a bit more active as well.

Temperatures are likely to reach the 90 degree mark for the first half of the week, with already increased moisture. We’re likely to experience some high heat index readings during the days ahead, too, with some hours spent above the 100 degree mark. Heat-related precautions may be needed during that time.

Our forecast includes a few storm chances, including later Monday night for some, and a better chance by Wednesday. This is as a cold front moves through, bringing a slight bit of relief toward the end of the work week.

Things heat up a bit again toward next weekend.

