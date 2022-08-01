August starts with plenty of heat

Plan on a warm and humid day into the 80s. Tonight, another bout of scattered storms may occur.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our trend toward warmer temperatures continues. Plan on mostly sunny sky today with highs well into the 80s. Lower 90s are also possible. As we go into tomorrow, highs will surge well into the 90s with a few lower 100s also possible. A cold front on Wednesday should help to cut the highest heat, but it’ll still be around 90 degrees. Much of the week looks hot with highs around 90 with another push of higher heat on Saturday.

