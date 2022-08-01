Muggy Meter Will Rise

By Joe Winters
Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight we are watching a warm front moving across the state. Like last night, we will again see some showers and storms develop overnight. Some of the storms could be stronger with heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning. Highs on Tuesday look to climb into the middle 90s with a dew point in the 70s. Heat Index values will be close to if not topping 100 in some locations. After a cold front moves through Wednesday, A break from the heat moves in for a couple of days. Have a great night.

