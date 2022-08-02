Baby formula shortage easing, but not over

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.
About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like the baby formula shortage is getting better but still has a long way to go.

A new report from market research firm Information Resources Inc. shows formula availability is better than it was, but it is still not back to normal.

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.

It was only 10% before Abbott Nutrition’s nationwide recall.

The White House is doing what it can, like bringing in formula from overseas and extending programs designed to help families affected by the shortage.

For countless low-income families, babies who need specific types of formula and in rural areas where there are not many stores to choose from, it is still tough.

The Food and Drug Administration says formula production needs to continue at high levels for six to eight weeks for supply to keep up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Keylianis Isaac's 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis was shot in the hand following a wedding...
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
A Mega Millions ticket.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday night.
Raw: Nancy Pelosi meets with Taiwan leaders
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
High school students run at sunset as they practice for the track and field season Monday, Feb....
Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints
Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.
Get paid to spend the rest of your summer taking retro beach vacations
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Rain aids in fight against California wildfire that killed 2