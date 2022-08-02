WATCH: ‘Celebration of Life’ for Schmidt family

The Schmidt family
The Schmidt family
By KCRG Staff
Aug. 2, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People have gathered in Cedar Falls tonight to remember the lives of three people killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22nd.

Tyler, Sarah, and their six-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were shot and killed by a gunman. Their son Arlo was able to escape.

The Iowa D-C-I is still working to figure out a connection between the shooter and the family.

The Schmidt family lived in Cedar Falls where Sarah served as a librarian at the public library and they were active in the community. Tributes, signs, and flowers now cover the building.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green says he talked with the family on a regular basis as they lived in the same neighborhood, and says the Schmidt family loved their community.

Resources are available to those who are grieving after the incident.

Tonight’s “Celebration of Life” goes from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Overman Park across from city hall.

You can watch the event here:

