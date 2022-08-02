Plan on a hot one this afternoon

Plan on a hot day with highs well into the 90s!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warm front lifting north should push temperatures well into the 90s with the risk of an isolated 100 over the far southwest. Look for a heat index in the 100-105 range and a Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area. Tomorrow, a cold front moves south which may generate some scattered storms as it does so. Plan on quiet weather conditions Thursday and Friday with a return of hot weather by Saturday.

