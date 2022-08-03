Chance of rain this morning

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered showers and storms will likely develop across a good share of southeastern Iowa this morning. While no severe weather is expected, a few good downpours may occur given such high humidity in the air. Most of this activity is expected this morning into the early afternoon. As the actual cold front moves through this evening, there may also be an isolated flareup of additional storms, but that chance appears pretty low at this time. After this, high pressure builds in through Saturday. Look for hot weather to return by the weekend along with another storm chance Saturday night into Sunday. Have a great day!

