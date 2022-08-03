Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery

An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.

The Iowa Conference United Methodist Church in Des Moines already sent out some volunteers and items to help those impacted get by.

It also plans to send more volunteers who will repair and clean out damaged homes.

This isn’t the first time church members have offered aid to eastern Kentucky.

Iowa Conference United Methodist Church Pastor Catie Newman said the area has experienced hardships beyond natural disasters.

“It’s a community that has fallen on harder times than most,” Pastor Newman said. “Jobs are few and far between. The economic reality there is very harsh. And people have lost literally everything, and they didn’t have much, to begin with.”

In Cedar Rapids, Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray’s Q-Shack is headed down to Kentucky to cook for flood victims. He said he plans to leave Saturday.

Fairley and his team traveled to Kentucky in December after tornadoes hit the area.

